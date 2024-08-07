Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,777 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,317,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,568,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

