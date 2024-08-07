Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 21,715 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

