Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PMM stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
