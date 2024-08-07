Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

PMM stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.