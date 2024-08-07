Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

