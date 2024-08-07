Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,107 Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Ideal Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Ideal Power Profile

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

