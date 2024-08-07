Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 34,639 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SID. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 502,993 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 300.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

