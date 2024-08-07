Virtu Financial LLC Takes $130,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 106,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
PMX opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.07.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
