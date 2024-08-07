Virtu Financial LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,603,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $20,639,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $16,390,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

