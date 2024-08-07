Virtu Financial LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Separately, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AISP shares. Roth Capital upgraded Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Airship AI in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Airship AI Stock Performance

Shares of AISP stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

