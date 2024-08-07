Virtu Financial LLC Takes $147,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.