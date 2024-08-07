Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $79,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

