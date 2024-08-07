Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RERE stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.17. ATRenew Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

