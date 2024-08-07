Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.