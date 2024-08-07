Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 912,458 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

