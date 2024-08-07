Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $403.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

