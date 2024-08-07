Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

