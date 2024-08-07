Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

VSTO stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $76,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

