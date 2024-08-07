Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Hold Rating from Aegis

Aegis reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

VSTO opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

