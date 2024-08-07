Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Visteon worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $96.57 and a 1 year high of $151.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

