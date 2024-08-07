Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

