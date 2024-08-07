Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. 57,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,467,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Vivani Medical Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Vivani Medical Company Profile
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
