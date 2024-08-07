Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

SEAT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,870 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.