VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $461,310.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 over the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $43,318,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $9,784,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

