Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 41,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.