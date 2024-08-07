Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.82 on Friday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vontier by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after buying an additional 521,310 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $14,613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vontier by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after buying an additional 329,191 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.