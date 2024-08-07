Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Compass Point from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 12.7 %

VNO opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 204.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.