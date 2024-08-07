Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of VUZI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Vuzix has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

