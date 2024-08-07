WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in WaFd by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

