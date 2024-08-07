Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 110,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 165,389 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

