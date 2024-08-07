Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,901,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of WBD opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.