Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells $358,260.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WCN opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

