Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Watsco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Watsco by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Watsco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $463.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

