Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WVE stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $731.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

