Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

