Wedbush Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $64.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $57.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,633 shares of company stock worth $3,306,585. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

