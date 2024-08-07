Wedbush Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $131.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

CPT stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after buying an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

