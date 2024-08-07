Wedbush Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $49.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

