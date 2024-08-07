Wedbush Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $120.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $114.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $740,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 10,963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 84,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

