Wedbush Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $70.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

NYSE:BXP opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,810,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

