Wedbush Raises Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PLYM. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLYM
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.