Wedbush Raises Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLYM. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

