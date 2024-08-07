Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $732,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,911,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

