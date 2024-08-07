Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essent Group (ESNT)

Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

8/5/2024 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

