Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

8/5/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

