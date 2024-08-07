Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Patrick Industries (PATK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.29. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Get Patrick Industries Inc alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.