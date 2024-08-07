Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MacroGenics (MGNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) recently:
- 8/1/2024 – MacroGenics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/31/2024 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 7/31/2024 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/31/2024 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.