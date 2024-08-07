Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MacroGenics (MGNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) recently:

8/1/2024 – MacroGenics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2024 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/31/2024 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2024 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

