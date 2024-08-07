Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.19

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 36270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WB

Weibo Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 1,634,230 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 864,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Weibo by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.