WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29. 60,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 39,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.