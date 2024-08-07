Welltower Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Welltower has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Insider Activity at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why AST SpaceMobile Stock is a Must-Watch in 2024
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tenet Healthcare Stock Sees Strong Gains from Acute Care Boom
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.