Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $115.72 and last traded at $115.45, with a volume of 1965579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

