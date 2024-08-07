Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $8.02. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 48,465 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
